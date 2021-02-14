THORChain (RUNE) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $68.91 Million

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 14th. THORChain has a market cap of $631.08 million and $68.91 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One THORChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.98 or 0.00008176 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, THORChain has traded up 25.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001217 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.37 or 0.00056183 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $133.46 or 0.00273926 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.14 or 0.00086485 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.72 or 0.00091778 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $48.08 or 0.00098687 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.56 or 0.00185867 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44,071.81 or 0.90456560 BTC.

THORChain Coin Profile

THORChain launched on October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 158,432,088 coins. The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org . The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

Buying and Selling THORChain

THORChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THORChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

