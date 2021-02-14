Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $463.13 Million

Analysts expect Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) to post sales of $463.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Invitation Homes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $459.20 million to $464.72 million. Invitation Homes posted sales of $444.28 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Invitation Homes will report full year sales of $1.82 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Invitation Homes.

Several brokerages have recently commented on INVH. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Invitation Homes has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.73.

Invitation Homes stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,331,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,284,826. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.57 and its 200-day moving average is $28.99. Invitation Homes has a fifty-two week low of $15.64 and a fifty-two week high of $32.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This is an increase from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is 54.40%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,310,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,737 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,601,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,752,000 after acquiring an additional 666,484 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 103.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,951,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,633,000 after acquiring an additional 11,151,107 shares during the period. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 12,421,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,682,000 after acquiring an additional 837,346 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,336,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,022 shares during the period.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

