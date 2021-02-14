$2.16 EPS Expected for Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) will announce $2.16 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Athene’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.00. Athene reported earnings of $2.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Athene will report full-year earnings of $5.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.59 to $5.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $8.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.00 to $8.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Athene.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ATH. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Athene from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Athene from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Athene from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

Shares of Athene stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 706,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,170. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.11. The company has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.61. Athene has a 52 week low of $13.37 and a 52 week high of $50.43.

In other news, CEO James Richard Belardi acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATH. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Athene by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 17,160 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Athene by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,809,000 after acquiring an additional 14,336 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Athene by 105.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Athene by 143.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 21,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in shares of Athene by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 17,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 5,347 shares during the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

