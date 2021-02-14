Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes Position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 61,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Vale by 13.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Vale by 7.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Vale by 6.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in Vale by 1.3% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 98,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its position in Vale by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 11,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VALE opened at $17.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.58. The firm has a market cap of $89.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.31, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.19. Vale S.A. has a 52-week low of $6.49 and a 52-week high of $19.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

VALE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. HSBC increased their target price on Vale from $14.75 to $17.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank raised their price target on Vale from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Vale from $19.00 to $24.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Vale from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.98.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

