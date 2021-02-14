rhino investment partners Inc Invests $6.69 Million in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

rhino investment partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 67,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,692,000. Capital One Financial comprises 5.6% of rhino investment partners Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,085.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 48.0% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 32,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $3,097,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,990,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $3,187,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,501,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,213 shares of company stock valued at $6,471,040 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $117.75. 2,497,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,983,986. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.90 and its 200 day moving average is $84.77. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $118.73. The company has a market capitalization of $53.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.88, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $2.44. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 3.31%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on COF. Evercore ISI raised Capital One Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.12.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

