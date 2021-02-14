Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 535 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,095.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,843.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,670.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $2,115.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $15.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,033.40.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

