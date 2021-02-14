Swiss National Bank Has $668.47 Million Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,706,554 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 133,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.42% of Medtronic worth $668,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 0.7% during the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 62,716 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,517,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,118 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the third quarter valued at about $558,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 2.2% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,307 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Medtronic by 18.4% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 68,300 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,098,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic stock opened at $119.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $161.17 billion, a PE ratio of 45.70, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $72.13 and a 1 year high of $119.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.16.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDT. Truist increased their target price on Medtronic to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.93.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $1,261,977.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,852 shares in the company, valued at $6,448,671.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $1,723,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Featured Story: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.