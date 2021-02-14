Ellevest Inc. Has $231,000 Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 27.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 634 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in ANSYS in the third quarter worth $827,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 102 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 5.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 638 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 4.3% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 897 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.17, for a total value of $2,738,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Maria T. Shields sold 14,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.87, for a total value of $5,259,069.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

ANSS has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ANSYS from $310.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ANSYS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $312.00.

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $403.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $368.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $336.85. The company has a market capitalization of $34.66 billion, a PE ratio of 91.31 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.07 and a 12 month high of $404.16.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

