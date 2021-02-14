Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Stock Position Decreased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 433,600 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 18,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.36% of Shopify worth $489,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shopify in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 33 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 117.6% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 37 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cleveland Research started coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,206.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Shopify in a report on Sunday, February 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $950.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Shopify from $970.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Shopify has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,117.61.

Shopify stock opened at $1,455.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,195.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,064.47. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $305.30 and a 52 week high of $1,499.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a current ratio of 17.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 927.07, a P/E/G ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.