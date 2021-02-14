Brasada Capital Management LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Brasada Capital Management LP lessened its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,450 shares during the quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at about $519,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1,592.7% in the 4th quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 112,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,823,000 after buying an additional 105,721 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at about $317,000. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at about $553,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MAR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Marriott International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Marriott International from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.78.

In related news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 7,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.32, for a total value of $1,032,492.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,689,081.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider William P. Brown sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.51, for a total transaction of $534,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,284 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,016.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 111,803 shares of company stock valued at $14,438,533 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAR stock traded up $2.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $129.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,741,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,378,187. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.23 and a 200-day moving average of $111.10. The company has a market capitalization of $41.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 244.31 and a beta of 1.83. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.56 and a 12-month high of $149.53.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

