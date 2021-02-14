Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Sold by Horan Securities Inc.

Horan Securities Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 123.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period.

Shares of VTIP opened at $51.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.00. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $46.38 and a fifty-two week high of $51.50.

