Idle (IDLE) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.86 Million

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded down 15% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. In the last week, Idle has traded up 48.1% against the dollar. One Idle token can currently be purchased for about $22.17 or 0.00045554 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Idle has a total market capitalization of $24.65 million and approximately $1.86 million worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.66 or 0.00054758 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $132.81 or 0.00272842 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.16 or 0.00086619 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.45 or 0.00091312 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.44 or 0.00099513 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,915.95 or 0.90217852 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.13 or 0.00185154 BTC.

Idle Token Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,111,815 tokens. The official message board for Idle is idlefinance.medium.com . Idle’s official website is idle.finance

Idle Token Trading

Idle can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Idle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

