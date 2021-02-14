ThoreNext Price Tops $0.16 on Major Exchanges (THX)

ThoreNext (CURRENCY:THX) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. Over the last week, ThoreNext has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar. One ThoreNext coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000328 BTC on popular exchanges. ThoreNext has a market capitalization of $7.66 million and $4,609.00 worth of ThoreNext was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.27 or 0.00068352 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $468.11 or 0.00961648 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00006524 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00051436 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004269 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,501.17 or 0.05138228 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00024599 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00017907 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000184 BTC.

ThoreNext Profile

THX is a coin. It launched on September 15th, 2018. ThoreNext’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 47,950,305 coins. The official message board for ThoreNext is medium.com/@Thorenetwork . The Reddit community for ThoreNext is /r/Thorecoin . ThoreNext’s official website is www.thorenext.com . ThoreNext’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Through ThoreNext blockchain and Cryptoeconomics, the time and complexity of developing TRUST are abstracted away, which allows a large number Upcoming StartUp & iOT Firms to collaborate and share in the profits of such collaboration without a hierarchical structure of a traditional firm. ThoreNext Blockchain systems replace that trust and cutting out Middlemen and their fees will allow users to exchange IoT ideas and Execution at a significantly lower cost. Thorenext (THX) will migrate to its mainnet, for more information please refer to https://medium.com/@Thorenetwork/thx-thxchain-swap-mainnet2020-thxchain-update-edfef2a14f7f “

Buying and Selling ThoreNext

ThoreNext can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreNext directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThoreNext should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ThoreNext using one of the exchanges listed above.

