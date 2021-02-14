CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Stake Increased by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 602,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $54,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 7,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 14,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CSX by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,499,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,827 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 37,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CSX shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on CSX from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Cowen increased their target price on CSX from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.63.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $90.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.81 and a fifty-two week high of $97.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. CSX’s payout ratio is 24.94%.

CSX announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

