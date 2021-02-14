Carderock Capital Management Inc. Has $3.50 Million Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $3,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 54.5% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 85 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cintas in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in Cintas by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Cintas by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Cintas by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $342.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.43, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $337.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $335.99. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $154.33 and a one year high of $369.20.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.44. Cintas had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 43.28%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CTAS. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cintas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $261.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cintas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $313.40.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

