National Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

National Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,021,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,066 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $1,525,000. Baker Tilly Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $910,000. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 267,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,093,000 after acquiring an additional 16,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS opened at $64.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.10. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $36.42 and a 12-month high of $64.39.

