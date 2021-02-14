CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL) Short Interest Update

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a growth of 145.9% from the January 14th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

CHS stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.41. The company had a trading volume of 33,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,311. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.60. CHS has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $29.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.4688 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CHS stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,983 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,072 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CHS were worth $2,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

CHS Company Profile

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

