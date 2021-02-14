General Electric (NYSE:GE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

General Electric (NYSE:GE) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 12th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the conglomerate on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th.

General Electric has decreased its dividend payment by 95.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. General Electric has a payout ratio of 15.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect General Electric to earn $0.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.5%.

Shares of GE stock opened at $11.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $102.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $13.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $6.81 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, October 19th. DZ Bank raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Bank of America raised their price target on General Electric from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on General Electric from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.13.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

