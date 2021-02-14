Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ) Short Interest Update

Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 512,100 shares, a growth of 150.7% from the January 14th total of 204,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 837,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its position in Boqii by 154.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 455,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 276,350 shares during the last quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd bought a new position in Boqii during the third quarter valued at $1,440,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Boqii during the fourth quarter valued at $648,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boqii in the 3rd quarter worth about $393,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boqii in the 4th quarter worth about $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Boqii alerts:

BQ traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.00. 1,351,019 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,236,935. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.90. Boqii has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $12.84.

Boqii (NYSE:BQ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $33.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.48 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Boqii will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

BQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Boqii in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Boqii in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

Boqii Company Profile

Boqii Holding Limited operates a pet-focused platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers food, treats, shampoos, cages, toys, apparel, OTC veterinary drugs, and other pet products to pet parents, and small and medium pet businesses through e-commerce platforms and offline distribution network.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Boqii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boqii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.