Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Has $96.09 Million Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,422,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505,409 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $96,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 788.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 21,855 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,176,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,559,000 after buying an additional 141,056 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 675,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,609,000 after acquiring an additional 43,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.51 per share, with a total value of $32,755.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,265. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OTIS. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Otis Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.13.

OTIS stock opened at $63.93 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $68.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.02.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators worldwide. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

