C WorldWide Group Holding A S Grows Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,388,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,552 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola comprises approximately 4.1% of C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. C WorldWide Group Holding A S owned approximately 0.17% of The Coca-Cola worth $405,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Haverford Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 1,770,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,116,000 after buying an additional 42,188 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at $647,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 21,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 60,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after buying an additional 24,869 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 64,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after buying an additional 3,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $50.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $217.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.42. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $60.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Guggenheim lowered The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.76.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

