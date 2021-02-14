The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,555,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,606,489 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola makes up about 0.6% of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of The Coca-Cola worth $853,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KO opened at $50.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $60.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.76.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

