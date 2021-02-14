RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) Announces Earnings Results

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) announced its earnings results on Friday. The energy company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. RGC Resources had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 16.75%.

Shares of RGCO stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.18. 10,994 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,038. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.90. RGC Resources has a fifty-two week low of $22.08 and a fifty-two week high of $31.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $189.40 million, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of -0.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

RGCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised RGC Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised RGC Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

About RGC Resources

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. The company sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. It also provides various unregulated services. The company operates approximately 1,144 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 9 metering stations.

