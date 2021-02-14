Zacks: Brokerages Expect ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.50 Billion

Brokerages predict that ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) will report $1.50 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for ABM Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.54 billion. ABM Industries posted sales of $1.61 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ABM Industries will report full-year sales of $6.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.93 billion to $6.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.20 billion to $6.78 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ABM Industries.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). ABM Industries had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. ABM Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, CL King upped their price target on shares of ABM Industries from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of ABM Industries by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABM traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 364,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,421. ABM Industries has a 1 year low of $19.79 and a 1 year high of $42.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,060.97 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is an increase from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 31.28%.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

