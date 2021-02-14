Colefax Group (LON:CFX) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $442.50

Colefax Group PLC (LON:CFX)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $442.50 and traded as low as $430.00. Colefax Group shares last traded at $445.00, with a volume of 2,085 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 442.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 414.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.22, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of £40.15 million and a PE ratio of 17.32.

About Colefax Group (LON:CFX)

Colefax Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, marketing, distribution, and retailing of furnishing fabrics, wallpapers, trimmings, upholstered furniture, and related products in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two divisions, Product and Decorating.

