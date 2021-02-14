Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALUS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALUS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, an increase of 157.5% from the January 14th total of 4,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 873,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALUS. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alussa Energy Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $154,000. Hartree Partners LP bought a new position in Alussa Energy Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $248,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Alussa Energy Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $507,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Alussa Energy Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $640,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Alussa Energy Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $947,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALUS stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $12.80. The stock had a trading volume of 3,475,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,186,701. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.12. Alussa Energy Acquisition has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $15.28.

Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

