KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.20.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KALV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,486 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,406 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,781 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 208.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,538 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,421 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KALV stock traded up $2.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.57. 1,712,991 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,714,508. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $763.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.47 and a beta of 2.13. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.61 and a 52 week high of $45.00.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.09. KalVista Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 229.45% and a negative return on equity of 47.45%. As a group, analysts expect that KalVista Pharmaceuticals will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

