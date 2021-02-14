Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS) Short Interest Up 169.6% in January

Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 207,900 shares, a growth of 169.6% from the January 14th total of 77,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Datasea stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS) by 213.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Datasea worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datasea stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,661,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,293,147. Datasea has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $6.24. The company has a market capitalization of $94.04 million, a P/E ratio of -36.50 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.85.

Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.

Datasea, Inc engages in the development and distribution of electronic and web-based security solutions. The company focuses on development, manufacture, and trade of security equipment. It offers media advertising, big data, smart education security solution, internet security products, cyber security system & equipment, data analysis and data integration services.

