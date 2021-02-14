Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Acquired by Ninety One SA PTY Ltd

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 2,561.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,104 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,123 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9,205.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,397,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371,241 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $141,311,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,959,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,025,000 after buying an additional 1,819,900 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter worth about $79,757,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $91,864,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RTX shares. DZ Bank raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

RTX opened at $72.61 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $91.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.98. The company has a market capitalization of $110.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.