SafeCoin Market Capitalization Tops $1.46 Million (SAFE)

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. SafeCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.46 million and $211.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded 17.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SafeCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0528 or 0.00000109 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SafeCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,472.58 or 1.00295742 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00039046 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.56 or 0.00470859 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $467.25 or 0.00966803 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00005385 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.57 or 0.00228786 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.93 or 0.00099175 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003119 BTC.

SafeCoin Profile

SafeCoin (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

SafeCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SAFEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for SafeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.