Haverford Trust Co. Sells 1,204 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Haverford Trust Co. lessened its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,204 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $6,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 107,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,457,000 after purchasing an additional 42,810 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 22,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,623,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,833,000 after purchasing an additional 50,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KMB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Argus downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.92.

In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total value of $198,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMB opened at $132.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $110.66 and a 12 month high of $160.16. The company has a market cap of $44.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.12%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

