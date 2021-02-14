Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $825,000 in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 4,750.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in MongoDB during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

In other MongoDB news, Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.98, for a total transaction of $458,116.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,691 shares in the company, valued at $23,838,291.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.01, for a total transaction of $157,643.59. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 41,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,607,813.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 173,995 shares of company stock valued at $58,247,246. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on MongoDB from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on MongoDB from $354.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on MongoDB from $354.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on MongoDB from $331.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on MongoDB from $341.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. MongoDB presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.50.

MongoDB stock opened at $422.85 on Friday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.81 and a 52 week high of $428.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.98 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $373.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $279.72.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $150.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.65 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 343.82% and a negative net margin of 46.73%. The business’s revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

