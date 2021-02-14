US Bancorp DE Has $31.11 Million Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,531 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Netflix were worth $31,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stumpf Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 411.1% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 168.4% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 51 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

In other Netflix news, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total transaction of $268,602.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 476 shares in the company, valued at $268,602.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total value of $230,576,597.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,668,804.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 442,339 shares of company stock valued at $233,359,064 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on NFLX. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Netflix from $235.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Netflix from $634.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Netflix from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Netflix from $450.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $580.62.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $556.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $531.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $508.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.76, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $290.25 and a one year high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.