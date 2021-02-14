Northwest Bancshares Inc. Sells 2,952 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. lowered its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 48,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,952 shares during the period. LyondellBasell Industries accounts for approximately 1.1% of Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $4,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,334 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,164,000 after purchasing an additional 14,893 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 58,660 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,377,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 446,828 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,956,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 30,628 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

LYB opened at $96.14 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $33.71 and a 52-week high of $99.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.14.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.83. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut LyondellBasell Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Exane BNP Paribas cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Argus raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.74.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 90,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $7,816,674.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 1,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.21, for a total value of $156,268.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,299 shares of company stock worth $8,112,121 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

