Blue Chip Partners Inc. Purchases 264 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,416 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 1,014,540 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $108,535,000 after buying an additional 2,727 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Starbucks by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 38,802 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 15,525 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Alley Co LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 300,374 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,134,000 after purchasing an additional 7,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 9,696 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SBUX. Gordon Haskett upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Starbucks from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.56.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $105.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.75, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.71. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $50.02 and a 1 year high of $107.75.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total value of $10,607,210.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total value of $287,469.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,476,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

