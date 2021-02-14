RDA Financial Network Has $5.25 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

RDA Financial Network reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 26.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,269 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 2.4% of RDA Financial Network’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 139,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 15,698 shares during the period. Finally, Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

VEA traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.60. The stock had a trading volume of 6,961,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,062,914. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.08. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $28.46 and a one year high of $49.61.

