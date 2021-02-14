Aldebaran Financial Inc. Sells 584 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Aldebaran Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 584 shares during the quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 449.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the third quarter worth about $41,000. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EMN shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.83.

Shares of EMN stock traded up $2.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $109.23. 1,021,006 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 925,628. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.87. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $34.44 and a 12-month high of $110.27. The stock has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.19. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Scott V. King sold 18,000 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total transaction of $1,850,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,368. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,042 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.94, for a total transaction of $2,732,847.48. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

