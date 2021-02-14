Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 115,200 shares, an increase of 62.5% from the January 14th total of 70,900 shares. Currently, 6.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Helius Medical Technologies stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.10% of Helius Medical Technologies worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Helius Medical Technologies in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:HSDT traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.23. The company had a trading volume of 324,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,899. The firm has a market cap of $22.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.87. Helius Medical Technologies has a 52 week low of $8.72 and a 52 week high of $34.00.

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Helius Medical Technologies had a negative return on equity of 328.07% and a negative net margin of 2,716.85%. The firm had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million.

About Helius Medical Technologies

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc is a neurotech company in the medical device industry that focuses on neurological wellness. The firm develops, licenses and acquires non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself and reduce symptoms of neurological disease or trauma.

