Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 728,600 shares, an increase of 64.8% from the January 14th total of 442,100 shares. Approximately 5.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 788,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Nabriva Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nabriva Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 633,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 266,166 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 1,025.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 342,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 311,927 shares during the period. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NBRV stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.11. 1,188,489 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,097,470. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 4.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.91. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $16.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.39.

About Nabriva Therapeutics

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's lead product candidate is lefamulin, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection; and that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric infections, as well as sexually transmitted infections, osteomyelitis, and prosthetic joint infections.

