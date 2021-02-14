Brasada Capital Management LP Acquires 644 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Brasada Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 87,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Zoetis accounts for 3.3% of Brasada Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $14,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 1.5% during the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.9% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 29.4% in the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.3% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded up $2.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $166.71. 2,188,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,795,737. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $161.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.09. The stock has a market cap of $79.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.47, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $90.14 and a one year high of $176.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 27.47%.

In related news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total value of $190,735.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,831,124.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total transaction of $1,695,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,197,784.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,680 shares of company stock worth $2,870,950. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ZTS. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.23.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.