Ninety One UK Ltd Raises Holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,151,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,390,081 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Vale were worth $136,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VALE. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 12.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 14,768 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 22.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 518,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,769,000 after purchasing an additional 93,900 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 422.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 382,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,046,000 after purchasing an additional 309,270 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vale during the third quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vale during the third quarter worth about $74,000. 19.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VALE traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.50. 10,500,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,197,676. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.58. Vale S.A. has a 52-week low of $6.49 and a 52-week high of $19.00. The company has a market cap of $89.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.31, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.19.

VALE has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Vale from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. HSBC raised their price target on Vale from $14.75 to $17.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on Vale from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Vale from $19.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.98.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

