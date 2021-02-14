BUX Token (BUX) Price Hits $0.22

BUX Token (CURRENCY:BUX) traded up 11.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. BUX Token has a total market cap of $12.59 million and $870,944.00 worth of BUX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BUX Token has traded 232% higher against the dollar. One BUX Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000450 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.80 or 0.00067871 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $467.17 or 0.00966624 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00006497 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.73 or 0.00051170 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004146 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,492.09 or 0.05156445 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00024883 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00018107 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000183 BTC.

BUX Token Profile

BUX Token is a token. BUX Token’s total supply is 76,384,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,904,773 tokens. The official message board for BUX Token is getbux.com/blog . BUX Token’s official website is getbux.com/bux-crypto . BUX Token’s official Twitter account is @BlockportNL

BUX Token Token Trading

BUX Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

