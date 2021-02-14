BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) vs. Franklin Financial Services (NASDAQ:FRAF) Financial Comparison

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) and Franklin Financial Services (NASDAQ:FRAF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BayCom and Franklin Financial Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BayCom $86.11 million 2.08 $17.32 million $1.89 8.02 Franklin Financial Services $64.66 million 1.85 $16.11 million N/A N/A

BayCom has higher revenue and earnings than Franklin Financial Services.

Risk & Volatility

BayCom has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Franklin Financial Services has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for BayCom and Franklin Financial Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BayCom 0 0 2 0 3.00 Franklin Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

BayCom currently has a consensus price target of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 15.44%. Given BayCom’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BayCom is more favorable than Franklin Financial Services.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.8% of BayCom shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.8% of Franklin Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of BayCom shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of Franklin Financial Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares BayCom and Franklin Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BayCom 14.22% 7.04% 0.80% Franklin Financial Services 20.51% 9.52% 0.93%

Summary

BayCom beats Franklin Financial Services on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BayCom

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also provides commercial and multi-family real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection. In addition, the company offers online and mobile banking, automated teller machine, remote deposit capture, night depository, courier, direct deposit, treasury management, wire transfer, automated clearing house services, debit cards, cashier's and travelers checks, letters of credit, lockbox, positive pay, reverse positive pay, account reconciliation, and escrow services, as well as facilitates tax-deferred commercial exchanges and provides zero balance accounts and sweep accounts including loan sweep. It operates through a network of 22 full service branches in San Francisco Bay Area, California; Seattle, Washington; and Central New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Bay Commercial Bank and changed its name to BayCom Corp in January 2017. BayCom Corp was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Walnut Creek, California.

About Franklin Financial Services

Franklin Financial Services Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Farmers and Merchants Trust Company of Chambersburg that provides commercial, retail banking, and trust services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Pennsylvania. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money management, and time deposit accounts, as well as demand deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate, construction and land development, agricultural, commercial and industrial, and residential mortgage loans, as well as installment and revolving loans to consumers; and secured and unsecured commercial and industrial loans, including accounts receivable and inventory financing, and commercial equipment financing. In addition, it offers various investment and trust services comprising estate planning and administration, corporate and personal trust fund management, pension, and profit sharing and other employee benefit funds management services, as well as custodial services; sells mutual funds, annuities, and insurance products; and offers safe deposit facilities and fiduciary services. Further, the company, through its subsidiary, Franklin Future Fund Inc., operates as a non-bank investment company that makes venture capital investments. It operates twenty-two community banking offices in Franklin, Cumberland, Fulton, and Huntingdon counties in Pennsylvania. Franklin Financial Services Corporation was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania.

