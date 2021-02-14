Carderock Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 74.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,817 shares during the quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $904,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 115.3% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

NYSE:LHX opened at $185.92 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.01 and a 12-month high of $230.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.62.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 4,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total value of $968,528.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on LHX. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $242.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.20.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

See Also: What is range trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.