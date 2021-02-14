TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $177.76 Million

Equities research analysts expect TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) to post sales of $177.76 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for TriMas’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $182.01 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $173.50 million. TriMas posted sales of $170.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that TriMas will report full-year sales of $759.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $755.30 million to $763.81 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $831.94 million, with estimates ranging from $820.10 million to $843.77 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover TriMas.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRS traded up $0.84 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.51. 66,472 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,478. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.56 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.84 and its 200-day moving average is $27.63. TriMas has a 52-week low of $18.05 and a 52-week high of $35.06.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRS. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of TriMas during the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of TriMas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of TriMas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of TriMas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in TriMas in the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corporation manufactures and provides products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs, manufactures, and sells specialty polymeric and steel closure products, including steel drum enclosures, plastic drum closures, plastic pail dispensers and plugs, and plastic enclosures; specialty dispensing products, such as foamers, lotion pumps, fine mist sprayers, airless dispensers, and other packaging solutions for the cosmetic, personal care, pharmaceutical, and household product markets; specialty plastic closures for bottles and jars in the food and beverage markets; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, and Stolz brands.

