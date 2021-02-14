NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147,799 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 15,521 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $19,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 48.4% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 270 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 46.1% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 95.2% during the third quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 287 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total transaction of $1,320,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,660,835.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $124.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group set a $150.00 price objective on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Truist boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.96.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $123.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.47. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.50 and a 12-month high of $135.54. The firm has a market cap of $153.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.42, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

