U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.33.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SLCA shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Silica in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $2.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Silica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Evercore ISI raised shares of U.S. Silica from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

In other news, insider James Derek Ussery sold 14,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total transaction of $104,217.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael L. Winkler sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total transaction of $39,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,160 shares of company stock valued at $163,708. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 624.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 3,646 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in U.S. Silica by 278.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in U.S. Silica by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 174,555 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in U.S. Silica by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,753 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 7,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in U.S. Silica by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 116,359 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 12,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLCA stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.78. 783,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,227,118. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. U.S. Silica has a 52 week low of $0.79 and a 52 week high of $9.94. The company has a market capitalization of $723.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 3.22.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

