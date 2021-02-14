Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 380 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in WestRock were worth $4,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WestRock in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in WestRock by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in WestRock by 86.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in WestRock by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its position in WestRock by 75.8% during the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WRK stock opened at $44.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.19 and a 200 day moving average of $38.70. WestRock has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $47.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.07. WestRock had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. WestRock’s payout ratio is 20.10%.

WRK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of WestRock from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of WestRock from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of WestRock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WestRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.75.

In other WestRock news, insider James B. Porter sold 19,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $831,830.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,084,297.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

