Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Stock Holdings Increased by Boston Common Asset Management LLC

Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 74.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 428,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 183,203 shares during the quarter. Citigroup makes up approximately 1.8% of Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $26,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summitry LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 482,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,724,000 after buying an additional 32,693 shares during the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $358,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in Citigroup by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $641,000. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on C. TheStreet upgraded Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Citigroup from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Citigroup from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.57.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $63.63 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $79.28. The stock has a market cap of $132.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.74. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.80%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

