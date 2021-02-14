University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. Acquires New Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 350 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Wynn Resorts makes up about 0.0% of University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WYNN. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 909,112 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $102,575,000 after purchasing an additional 12,475 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 634,036 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $45,531,000 after purchasing an additional 183,349 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 546,739 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $39,263,000 after purchasing an additional 99,560 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 407,374 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $45,964,000 after purchasing an additional 38,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rip Road Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rip Road Capital Partners LP now owns 225,500 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $16,193,000 after purchasing an additional 57,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

WYNN opened at $117.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.27. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a twelve month low of $35.84 and a twelve month high of $137.58. The firm has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 2.32.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The casino operator reported ($2.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.22) by ($0.23). Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 96.61% and a negative net margin of 25.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -14.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on WYNN. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.67.

In other Wynn Resorts news, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 4,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total transaction of $530,385.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,481,676.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $39,276.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,297 shares in the company, valued at $716,492.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,573 shares of company stock worth $839,987. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

